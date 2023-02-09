For the last five years, I have been visiting San Mateo frequently (two to three times a year) as my son has made this city his home. He resides near the Central Park. Last month, when I came to San Mateo, I was going through an emotional time as one of our dear friends back in Canada chose to take medical assistance in dying in early February. Although I had paid my last visit to her before I left Vancouver, the countdown was almost unbearable.
My early-morning walks in Central Park every day was my savior. I took this time in the park to communicate with my friend until the last day of her life. Our common bond was the love for nature. She loved seeing the pictures I took of this park as she lived across a park in Vancouver, which is also named Central Park.
I read poems for her from underneath the banyan tree near the playground. I told her that the banyan tree will forever remind me of her as both she and the banyan tree had majestic presence. I told her that I will bring my grandchildren to the banyan tree and tell them stories about her ... this is how I coped with the big loss. I am grateful for having this park as one of my support systems.
I thank the city of San Mateo for this well-maintained park. It is a happy and safe place for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.