The writers may be on strike but there is no shortage of humor out there. In today’s San Mateo Daily Journal article, “Housing study: People want walkable cities,” they march out an “expert” well versed on the subject. Now for the big laugh, who is that expert? Wait for it...the president of the San Mateo County Association of Realtors.
Should I exclaim REALLY? or should it be REALTY? You know, those people who make a living off selling homes but have been struggling because land is so scarce and home inventory so low in the Bay Area? Her declaration that everybody wants to live in attached housing and forego yards would certainly favor high density housing where you cram as many units on a parcel as physically possible. She even offers favorable polling percentages in the high 70s but I’d be more comfortable knowing how many people participated in the poll.
Is it her expert opinion, every future homeowner aspires to live in a “rat cage” or is it, in this absurd market, that’s all they can afford? So, being forced to sacrifice quality of life out of necessity, with all those new, additional, multiple, attached units to sell, who might possibly benefit? You guessed it, our realtor friends. As a rule, when I want to find an expert and impartial arbiter on a subject I avoid anybody who might profit from their position. It only makes sense. I also don’t hire a shark to babysit my goldfish.
(1) comment
The San Mateo County Association of Realtors and California Apartment Association are notorious for being used as "experts" by our local and state politicians when it comes to grinding renters further into the ground. They are lobbyists for profits, not for human beings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.