Editor,
As a resident of San Carlos I applaud the City Council and staff for the enormous undertaking involved with the CMAP. It is a conservative, detailed and thorough strategy to reduce emissions.
While I’d like to see it have bolder goals, I understand the pragmatic approach to a very complicated problem. In particular, I commend the leadership of Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan. As a climate activist, I started approaching her (and other councilmembers) in 2020 regarding reach codes.
Lacking expertise on climate on the City Council, this required a significant investment of time/energy on their part with a steep learning curve. I remember the day I got an email from Parmer-Lohan stating, “It’s time for me to dig into this. Can we talk?”
I was inspired by the level of integrity and tenacity with which she approached a topic that admittedly wasn’t her forté. She reached out for support in getting educated and quickly became a champion on the City Council on the topic of reach codes and climate change in general.
Of course having a high school aged son breathing down her neck about getting serious on this was a great motivator, too. Nonetheless, she took this on and empowered the council and staff to get this successfully across the finish line. We are lucky to have her leadership in San Carlos (though I’m pretty sure she will be taking that to the county level when she fills Don Horsley’s vacated seat in 2022!).
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.