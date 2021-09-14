Editor,
As members of the disability community and Redi-Wheels riders, we would like to thank SamTrans bus operators and maintenance department and communications employees who provided assistance to the VTA following the recent tragedy. Operators covered some of the VTA routes, worked almost 1,400 additional hours and performed over 2,200 miles of service with zero accidents.
We’re proud of the SamTrans drivers and staff who continue to provide exceptional service during these difficult times.
Ben McMullan
San Carlos
The letter writer is the chair of the San Mateo County Paratransit Coordinating Council (PCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.