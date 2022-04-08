Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank and commend Rachel Lassman for her comments in the San Mateo Daily Journal’s guest perspective April 5. It was very refreshing to read about our extraordinary law enforcement officers, acting heroically to honor their profession and their communities. Each takes a sacred oath of allegiance to support and defend our country and our state constitutions, understanding that they might make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our citizens’ lives.
Locally, we are blessed with professional law enforcement personnel and with two outstanding nonprofit organizations that support and honor our law enforcement officers for their outstanding acts of bravery, heroism and service to those they serve.
The “Peninsula Council of Lions Clubs” recognizes the outstanding bravery, heroism and service of law enforcement officers (and firefighters) in San Mateo County at their annual police and fire awards dinner each year. Everyone attending these dinners are amazed by the stories that are told involving the personal sacrifices that police and fire personnel made to qualify for their awards.
Additionally, the “One Hundred Club of San Mateo County” provides immediate financial assistance to the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty in San Mateo County, as well as insuring that each child of the slain officer is provided with funds to insure a college education. This organization also assists in providing professional assistance to ensure training that helps protect both the officer and the citizen, as well.
Thank you, Rachael, for your patience, kind words of encouragement and actions in support of our law in support of honoring our police officers.
Jack Van Etten
Burlingame
The letter writer is the former Burlingame police chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.