Editor,
Thank you to the Burlingame Lions Club and sponsors and to all the visitors who displayed their beautifully restored vintage cars in Washington Park this past Saturday, July 27. A truly special day of fun in the sun and a reminder of all the good and positive things the Lions Clubs up and down the Peninsula contribute to our communities. “Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.”
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
