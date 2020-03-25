Editor,
A note of recognition to all of those that are keeping the grocery stores up and running, the drug stores open, the gas stations up and running. Your value to the community is “life saving” ... you are appreciated, valued and this note is being sent to acknowledge those efforts. You are “heroes” during this very difficult time.
A thank you just doesn’t cut it ... hopefully others will reach out to express appreciation and support as well.
Ginny Martin
Belmont
