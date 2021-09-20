Editor,
I would just like to thank all of you for such a great daily newspaper that keeps me well informed of what’s happening in my county. I especially look forward to the police report column because the first report always has such an amusing title that makes me chuckle. Letters to the editor is also one of my favorites because readers can speak their views freely and I can get both sides of the picture. So bravo to everyone at the Daily Journal.
Maria Frangos
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.