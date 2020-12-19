Editor,
I would like to thank Rep. Jackie Speier who, along with 79 other members of Congress, including five from the Bay Area, wrote a powerful letter to Trump’s Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt expressing strong opposition to the upcoming lease sale by the Bureau of Land Management for oil and gas exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).
ANWR is a pristine and magnificent wilderness, home to countless species of wildlife, including vast caribou herds, and is one of the last truly untouched wilderness areas in the United States. Development for oil and gas production in the refuge would be an abomination. Not only does the world not need more oil in a time of falling demand as we move away from fossil fuels toward a clean energy future, drilling in the Arctic is an extremely high-cost and risky proposition. Major banks and other financial firms have wisely stated that they will not lend money for such purposes. This proposed lease sale, an act of political posturing, is timed for Jan. 6, just before Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
It represents a final last gasp by the Trump administration to promote fossil fuel development, after failing not only to combat human-caused climate change but to acknowledge that it even exists. Please contact Rep. Speier’s office to let her know that her efforts to oppose this disastrous lease sale are appreciated.
Robert Steele
Redwood City
