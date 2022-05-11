Editor,
Wednesday, May 11, is “The Day of the Teacher” and we appreciate and honor you for your dedication, patience and energy in teaching our children the 3 Rs, instilling in them passion for excellence and challenging and encouraging them that learning is a lifelong journey.
For your special day, The San Mateo California Retired Teachers Association Division 22 had a random drawing for 40/$100 grants for the public school teachers in the county to help with classroom needs. Lucky recipients are being informed of their good fortune.
We encourage you, dear reader, to bring something to your student’s school with special treats (doughnuts, cookies, flowers, etc.) to let teacher know of that you are supporting and thinking of them.
Lyn Chan
Millbrae
The letter writer is the president of the San Mateo California Retired Teachers’ Association, Division 22.
