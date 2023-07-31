Editor,
A shout out to the good works by our own San Mateo Police Department. The murder suspect who (allegedly) killed a woman recently just blocks from my home and posted video of her as she died was caught less than two hours after the victim was found. Officers had to scour countless apartments during this period, working hard to once again make our city and residents secure. Rarely do we publicly express our gratitude for the jobs these officers do every single day. Their service and sacrifice is almost taken for granted. Not today. Today, I thank the San Mateo Police Department. You are appreciated
(0) comments
