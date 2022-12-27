I was beyond thrilled to see a great article about mental health on the front page of the Friday 12/23/22 issue (“Open mic for mental health”). A huge thank you to student Charlotte Rosario for spearheading this important event. This event, and others like it, have the potential to save lives.
As a mental health therapist, I see firsthand that there is a huge need for mental health support. I was so glad to read NAMI getting a shout-out in this article. I love NAMI! And they are not just a support place for families, but also for peers (people living with mental health challenges), and providers of services. Also of note, all of NAMI’s groups and classes are free.
Keep up the great work helping to reduce the stigma around mental health challenges.
