Editor,
I concur with Mr. Constantino’s Oct. 13 letter praising the work of high school student Eileen Liu. Her column about unsung heroes and Ellen Kim’s about birthdays were enjoyable to read and insightful. Thank you San Mateo Daily Journal for providing space for talented, local voices.
