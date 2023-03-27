On the evening of Wednesday, March 15, around 10 p.m., I was sitting at my computer. All of a sudden I heard a loud boom, and then all the lights and power went out. I went to my window and saw a power pole laying in the street. Soon the police and emergency vehicles arrived. There were lights flashing everywhere. This all happened in front of The Villa Apartments on El Camino Real in San Mateo.
PG&E arrived shortly. I thought we would be without power through the night. To my surprise and amazement, the power was back on by 11:30 p.m. I think the crews worked during the night and into the next day to put up a new pole. By 2 p.m. the next day, the new pole was installed. The work crews were gone, and traffic was flowing in both directions.
I want to commend PG&E for their quick response to this serious problem, and what a fantastic job they did in restoring our power and fixing the pole, so that we could continue living our daily lives the way we had before this all happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.