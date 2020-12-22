Editor,
The citizens of Belmont had a visit from Santa on Saturday night. He made his way through town, visiting the neighborhoods of Belmont to spread his cheer and good wishes for a merry Christmas and happy holidays.
Santa and his elf were escorted by the police and fire departments, and the city of Belmont. What a treat to have him drive down our street to the delight of all kids, young and old. This was very much appreciated, and a big boost to our community spirit. A big thank you to the Belmont Police Department, San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department and the city of Belmont. This is yet another reason why I love Belmont.
George Metropulos
Belmont
