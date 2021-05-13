Editor,
On Wednesday, May 12, the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) joined Californians statewide in celebrating Day of the Teacher. We honored our fellow educators who have given so much during these extraordinary times. During lockdown and the days that followed, teachers were forced to reinvent every aspect of their classroom under very stressful circumstances. Each rose to the challenge with skill, determination and an incredible amount of love and support for their students.
Now, as they return to the classroom, once again they must find a new “normal” to teach and support California’s youth. We thank them for their hard work and send our heartfelt appreciation today and every day.
And remember, if you can read this, you should thank a teacher.
Lyn Chan
Millbrae
The letter writer is the Area 12 director and Division 22 president of the California Retired Teachers Association, San Mateo.
