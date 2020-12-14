Editor,
It is no secret Tesla has been the recipient of million of dollars in subsidies and regulatory benefits from the State of California.
Should it surprise us that its bombastic CEO is moving out of state because California taxes are too high and regulations onerous?
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.