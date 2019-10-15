Editor,
I am responding to the article, “With warming, get used to blackouts to prevent wildfires” in the Oct. 11 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Stresses are multiplying in San Mateo County. I feel for residents on the receiving end of PG&E’s announced blackout. Higher temperatures and more intense drought have raised the odds of our having extreme weather and serious natural disasters. Meanwhile, many of our area’s emergency first responders live far away (where housing is more affordable) and might have trouble coming to our aid. Finally, our major arteries can barely accommodate daily traffic, let alone a sudden call for evacuation.
As a result, the Peninsula is truly vulnerable to fire danger. I recognize that saving lives must be the highest priority, but cutting the power isn’t a long-term solution. PG&E should be doing everything it can to make transmission lines safer, speeding the adoption of distributed renewable like solar and wind, and moving society off of fossil fuels that intensify the climate warming and worsen our problems. A predictable fee imposed on polluters wherever fossil fuels are produced is a key step in this process. Technology should be moving us forward, not leaving us in the dark.
Wendy Chou
San Mateo
