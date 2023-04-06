There is no doubt that CO2 emissions are contributing to climate warming, but so is natural variability. Men didn’t cause the Little Ice Age that ended in 1850. Climate advocacy can’t just rely on altruism and fear. People buy Tesla cars for their style and performance and they’ll buy green energy when it’s cheaper than fossil fuels.
Billions are being invested in technologies such as solar to produce emission-free hydrogen to replace natural gas in power plants.
New green technologies will tide us over until we develop emission-free fusion energy in about 30 years. If needed we could inexpensively and safely cool the earth with aerosols to reflect the sun’s rays. Meanwhile we’re lucky to be getting warmer, greener, and wetter rather than getting colder.
