Editor,
Immunize our teachers! Does it take a “rocket scientist” to know that it’s more important to immunize in-person teachers than old people? Our teachers deserve the best protection they can get when they teach classes in schools. Science magazine says old people’s immunity will be weaker than the immunity of younger people after immunization, and our immunity might not last as long.
My grandchildren will be sad when I die, but think how much worse the impact would be for them if a parent died — or a teacher. We have lived long lives already, and we are retired. Where are our priorities?
Helen Greenwood Hansma
San Mateo
So if we follow your logic, Ms. Hansma, shouldn’t we first vaccinate students before teachers since teachers have lived a longer life than students? And to take it a step further, shouldn’t we vaccinate newborns and then go up in age bracket until we reach seniors? After all, each succeeding age bracket has lived a longer life than the one preceding it. BTW, I’m not sure the vast majority of seniors, or even people, believe seniors are expendable. Do you plan on taking a pass on your vaccination so that a teacher may receive it?
Helen, in the real world we look at statistics and not emotion. The elderly are at much greater risk of dying than teachers. When did teachers become the second coming in hierarchy of professions. They are just teachers, it is not as if they walk on water.
