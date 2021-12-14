Editor,
Biden only threatens sanctions to Putin’s 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border when we should be providing arms to Ukraine. China needs only to “pledge” reductions in emissions to stop U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. Xi and Putin applaud the United States for reducing military spending for advanced weapons Russia and China already have.
The United States faces the biggest inflation in 30 years as Biden supports pouring trillions into an already inflated economy. The rich will benefit substantially from inflated asset values as the poor suffer from inflation that erodes their spending power and savings.
Biden sold out to progressives who seek to stoke racism by teaching of critical race theory that tells Black children that all whites are racist. We have the biggest crime wave in 30 years as police are demoralized and defunded, which hurts poor people the most. Meanwhile, Biden only blames COVID for his disastrous policies.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.