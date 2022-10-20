Education is the foundation for political participation. As a senior in high school, I’ve noticed that apathy and political disengagement are common in my age group. In fact, I felt disconnected from politics until last year, when learning about the evolution of government structure and leadership in my history class intrigued me.
School curriculums should strive to inform youth and nurture their interest in politics earlier. The more aware students are, the more likely they are to vote when the time comes.
The young voter cohort has long been under-represented at polls. We need young voices that bring in fresh, relevant perspectives, because many key issues brought up during elections pertain to students and young adults. For instance, economic recession in the country disproportionately affects young workers more than old workers.
As midterm elections approach, we are reminded of how important it is that our votes are in good hands. It’s crucial to encourage civic participation among youth.
