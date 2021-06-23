Editor,
The article “Biden objects to raising gas tax” highlights Biden’s commitment to protecting the lower and middle classes by rejecting the tying of the federal gas tax to the inflation rate.
I agree that this mechanism will increase the burden on that population. Upgrading our infrastructure is intricately tied to shifting away from an energy system based on fossil fuel. We need to ensure this transition to renewables isn’t carried on the backs of the most disadvantaged in our country.
Start with pricing carbon intense products so they reflect the true cost of carbon dioxide … on our personal health and our environmental health. Just like the price of cigarettes was raised to reflect its true cost on human health. Charge polluters a fee that gradually rises. Then rebate the revenue to households so that those who aren’t able to buy electric vehicles and solar panels aren’t burdened with the rising cost of carbon based products. It cuts carbon dioxide emissions at the source, which is necessary if we’re going to address our climate crisis effectively. It’s better than attacking climate change in a piece meal manner which is partisan and clumsy. Start at the source and let the market drive innovation and behavior. We’ll think twice about buying that new combustion engine car. We’ll naturally shift toward renewables as they will become cheaper. We’re heading in that direction anyway.
The administration should be including the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, the bill that U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, just co-sponsored, in its package. Thank you Rep. Speier!
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
