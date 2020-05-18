Editor,
Regarding the proposed ballot on the Fall Ballot, “Millbrae schools continue tax interest,” in the Daily Journal by Austin Walsh, Tuesday May 12, 2020: Why is it that the residents must be continually be hounded and taxed to support the schools in Millbrae?
There are many seniors who do not have children attending school and have already paid their dues to support the schools in previous years. Whenever a vote does not go the way the organizers and supporters want they continue to pound away at the residents unremorsfully until they get what they want. Whatever happened to the schools having paper drives, candy sales, and etc like we did to raise money for the programs? Oh! I forgot! The kids can’t be bothered or taken away from their computer gaming or cellphones. Well if they can’t provide for their own future, or care enough to be educated, why should we? Let the parents of those attending the schools pay for their own children’s education. It is their responsibility and no one else’s. Maybe then, the parents will make sure their children get the proper education. If the parents are not responsible, and the kids don’t care, why should those who do not have anyone attending the school have to pay to support someone else’s child.
I urge the voters to defeat this measure on the next or any other ballot. This is an $87 million bond that will never disappear and the residents will be taxed forever.
E. Picchi Sr.
Millbrae
