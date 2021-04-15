Editor,
I am writing in regard to the article “Stormwater rate floated to voters” published in the April 12 issue of the Daily Journal.
Time and time again, our politicians at both the state and local levels have demonstrated the inability to effectively manage tax revenue for the benefit of all the people they represent. For example, we have the highest gasoline and auto registration taxes in the nation, passed several road improvement tax measures yet our streets and highways are in terrible condition with no signs of improvement.
Now our San Bruno politicians want to raise the stormwater rates 234% to rebuild storm drains. This huge tax increase will severely impact our longtime homeowners on a fixed income, hard-working middle-class homeowners and renters when portions of this tax is passed on. A while ago a select panel chosen by our politicians decided to spend a huge PG&E cash settlement to build a new recreation complex/swimming pool.
Although the luxury of this new facility would be nice it doesn’t meet the needs of the majority of the residents of San Bruno. Without question this money should have been earmarked for infrastructure repairs, which would benefit all San Bruno residents. President Biden is proposing a trillion-dollar infrastructure repair bill. San Bruno should apply for federal funds to repair storm drains not tax residents to death. I urge you to vote no on the stormwater rate hike in May.
James Cresta
San Bruno
