We are missing the point in terms of better gun control. I agree with strong background check and restrictions on who buys guns, but we are overlooking an effective way to deal with this problem. We are going after the wrong group; we need to make it against the law for the people that make assault rifles to sell them to anyone except the military and first responders. Why are we leaving these organizations out of the equation when they are the problem?
I own guns, have talked to many gun owners and I know what they fear. Make it clear that the government isn’t going to take their guns that they enjoy hunting with and shooting with.
However, assault rifles have no place in our homes. Don’t let the government make promises they won’t keep. Let’s end this now.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
