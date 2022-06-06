Editor,
This is a new “epidemic” and it is one of the factor some families can’t afford living in San Mateo anymore.
The increase of the rent every year or when it is a new property owner is causing a lot of stress in families that paying the rent is a pain
Affordable housing is not available and our monthly income is not enough to pay rent and utilities
What else can we do?
Moving out from San Mateo could be a solution but what about our children and schools, family, friends, and jobs?
This is a real “epidemic” and it seems that is not a vaccine for it.
Susan Astorga
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.