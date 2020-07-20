Editor,
A couple of recent pieces in the Daily Journal about the exclusion of Black Americans from home ownership have incorporated some of the more startling takeaways from the presentation by Richard Rothstein at the Congregational Church of San Mateo last fall.
But there is another of his revelations that hasn’t yet been brought to the fore. By this I refer to the fact that while the incomes of black Americans are 60 percent those of white people, their wealth is a mere 10 percent that of white people. This differential is directly related to the fact that Black people were locked out of home ownership for decades in the 20th century.
For most Americans, home ownership is the primary vehicle for accumulating wealth. We use the equity in our homes to improve our places of residence, to purchase investment property, to finance our continuing education, and to send our kids to the colleges of their choice. We also use it to transfer intergenerational wealth, to give a leg up in life to our children and grandchildren. Black people, however, were systematically deprived of the opportunity to develop home equity, and the effects of this are more profound and extensive than many of us realize, reaching deep into future lives.
Americans tend to believe that people should pull themselves up by their bootstraps. But Bryan Stevenson, author of “Just Mercy,” comments that it is especially cruel to demand this of someone when you have taken away their boots.
John Ebneter
San Mateo
