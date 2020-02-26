Editor,
We are responding to the guest perspective, “Taking action on civil discourse” in the Feb. 21 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. Dear Ms. Diana Somorjal, of Crystal Springs Uplands School, we thoroughly enjoyed your timely piece on civil discourse. We are writing to commend you and the Daily Journal for publishing it. It is so timely and import issue. We are longtime residents, reared in San Francisco, and have worked there for years and ended my career in teaching (Or trying to teach).
Today, civil discourse is tangled with misinformation and emotions, free speech is under attack. Ignorance of others’ opinions is a real contributing factor. I used to have students of different opinions change roles and speak as the other would to defend their opinion. Very interesting outcomes. It seemed to help them understand the others better; or they could all agree to disagree. This is really important for our country and its people. Thank you again. We are so proud of you. Keep up the good work.
James and Kathy Prescott
San Bruno
