Editor,
Taking a knee does not mean kneeling on a black man’s neck.
Resisting justice for all who are brown is finally taking us all down.
Being white does not equate to being right.
George Floyd’s one last plea for air was met by his executioner’s stare.
Mass incarceration of all black humans is the continuation of Native American genocide.
Next time you hear a local elected spout the need to protect our neighborhoods we need to shout back the true meaning is to keep black people out.
Resisting equality for all has proven more painful than the fear of desegregation we have all been fed.
We kneel in church to pray not on a man to slay.
John Ebneter
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.