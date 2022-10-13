As a former trustee for the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, I heartily encourage all eligible voters to cast their vote for Suvarna Bhopale for Sequoia Union High School District School Board. This seat, for Area A, had been admirably filled by retiring board member Alan Sarver and I can think of no one better to pick up the mantle than Ms. Bhopale.
For nearly a decade, Ms. Bhopale has served our community as a trustee (and two-time president) of the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District. During that time, she has touched or led virtually every aspect important to local education, from funding to facilities and staffing to strategic planning and emergency response (viral or otherwise).
She’s also volunteered her time away from her formal duties on the BRSSD board to advance local education in other ways — as mock trial coach at Carlmont High School, an organizer and cheerleader for VEX robotics programs and a liaison for Model United Nations. Her passion and service in educational leadership have no bounds.
As a former trustee for the BRSSD, I have worked with Suvarna and have seen firsthand her thoroughness of preparation, careful collaboration and thoughtful judgment. Indeed, all of her colleagues on the current BRSSD board and Alan Sarver himself have endorsed her candidacy. I encourage all eligible voters to join those who know Ms. Bhopale personally and professionally to fill in the box next to her name this coming November.
