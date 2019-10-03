Editor,
President Trump was justified in asking for Ukraine’s help in rooting out former vice president Joe Biden’s obvious involvement in a pay for play scheme with his son in Ukraine. Why was Hunter Biden, who was drummed out of the Navy at age 42 on drug charges, hired by a Ukrainian company for $50,000 per month for a job in which he had no experience?
Does anyone believe he’d have been hired if his dad hadn’t been the vice president of the United States? Why would Joe Biden try to cover it up by saying he never discussed the job with his son when the New Yorker magazine quoted his son saying he did? And why did Joe Biden get Ukraine to fire the prosecutor going after his son’s employer? Finally, what valuable service did Hunter Biden perform that merited a total compensation of $7 million. It doesn’t pass the smell test.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
