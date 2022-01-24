Editor,
A group of San Mateo County residents has put together a short, anonymous and confidential SurveyMonkey to find out what most people know about our local Sheriff’s Office.
The purpose is to be able to provide county officials, the public and the press with an idea of what county residents know and understand about the Sheriff’s Office and how they feel about civilian oversight. The survey is available in English, Mandarin, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan. They are looking for wide-ranging coverage across San Mateo County residents and welcome your participation.
You can find the SurveyMonkey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SYWH8N8.
Michyle LaPedis
Belmont
