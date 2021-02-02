Editor,
It’s clear that the Constitution doesn’t permit the impeachment or conviction of an ex-president. The remedy for an ex-president is indictment and trial in a court of law. The constitutionality of impeaching an ex-president should be ruled on by the Supreme Court especially since it has broader implications for the impeachment of all former civil office holders. Republicans should view this in terms of safeguards needed against any future Democrat president refusing a peaceful transition from office.
It’s unlikely Trump would be convicted of sedition in a court absent any direct evidence because he urged the crowd to march to the Capitol peacefully. If urging a crowd to fight for a political cause was a crime, Democrat politicians would all be in handcuffs.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
