Editor,
The leadership and members of the San Mateo NAACP Branch are deeply concerned about the violent attacks on Asian Americans in the Bay Area. The attacks taking place are part of a larger trend of anti-Asian American/Pacific Islander hate brought on in many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first COVID-19 cases were identified in Wuhan, China. Since then, our Asian American communities have been unfairly blamed for spreading the disease and have faced increased incidents of bigotry and discrimination.
The NAACP San Mateo denounces these heinous acts of racism, bigotry and discrimination. We stand with our neighbors from every community in rejection of violence of any kind.
Alexis Lewis
San Mateo
The letter writer is the first vice president of the San Mateo Branch of the NAACP
(1) comment
Unlike the NAACP, the rest of San Mateo is worried about attacks on people of all races. NAACP is very good at the us vs them and racism is everywhere division. The rest of us live in a color blind world on the peninsula and reject violence against anyone of any race.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.