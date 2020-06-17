Editor,
Regarding Sue Lempert’s June 8 column “Why should public schools be a national top priority?” California is the fifth largest economy in the world — so why is our public education underfunded? It is no secret this problem will only be worsened by the effects of COVID-19.
In light of coronavirus, Lempert highlights that California “has suffered a budget deficit of $54 billion and 20% unemployment.” We are facing a more drastic reduction in state funds, with a need for more educators and funding for schools to provide for students. Now, more than ever, we need to prioritize school funding.
Fortunately, the Schools and Communities First initiative will be on the ballot this November — a measure that closes a corporate loophole that has devastated our state’s school funding since the 1970s. Making the largest corporations pay their fair share in property taxes will reclaim $12 billion every year in stable, long-term funding for our schools and communities. Lempert argues, “The community as a whole … needs to remind our governor and legislators that public education is the highest priority.” While this is true, it's time to take action in our own hands by voting for Schools and Communities First this November.
Kathleen Buban
San Francisco
