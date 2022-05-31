Editor,
I am proudly supporting Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor.
As a Belmont resident, director at the Mid-Peninsula Water District, and former Belmont councilmember, I have had the opportunity to observe and work with Councilmember and former Mayor Charles Stone.
Charles’ leadership on efforts to develop affordable housing, improve our transit service by implementing policies such as means based fares and free service to young people receiving free or reduced lunch through their schools are just some of the ways in which Charles Stone is investing in the opportunities and success of all our residents.
County supervisors are charged with the significant responsibility of protecting and supporting those in need in our communities and Charles has demonstrated his commitment to do so throughout his tenure in public service.
Most importantly, Charles is open, honest and most of all, he cares. He is thoughtful in his decision-making calculus, works collaboratively with his colleagues and keeps the communities needs at the forefront of his decisions.
I can think of no better candidate to represent us on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Please join me in supporting Charles Stone for supervisor.
Catherine M. Jordan
Belmont
The letter writer’s views are her own and don’t represent the opinion of the MPWD.
