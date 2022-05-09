Editor,
As a longtime Foster City resident, I am very pleased to endorse Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor (District 2). Charles is a proven and tested leader who grew up here in our community and attended our local schools. Over the past several years, Charles has demonstrated to me that he engages frequently with residents and listens carefully to their concerns. I was impressed with his monthly “Coffees with Charles” which provided constituents a chance to engage in a dialogue about the issues important that were important to them and for them to hear about what was going on in local government.
Charles understands that each of our communities is unique and with that uniqueness comes different challenges and opportunities. I urge you to join me, Foster City Mayor Richa Awasthi, Vice Mayor Jon Froomin, Councilmember Sanjay Gehani and Councilmember Patrick Sullivan, as well as former Foster City Mayors Pam Frisella, Steve Okamoto and Charlie Bronitsky in supporting Charles Stone for San Mateo County Supervisor.
Yvonne Ryzak
Foster City
