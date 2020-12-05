Editor,
As the parent of a Burlingame elementary student, and health care professional, I am concerned with the portrayal of the Dec. 1 Burlingame School District meeting published Dec. 3 (“Burlingame plans for TK-2 students’ return to schools”).
The Burlingame Elementary School District board and administration made it abundantly clear that they have not, and will not, listen to the concerns of teachers. Every teacher who spoke on Wednesday referenced the lack of safety protocols, PPE and research on the safe return to school during our current surge in COVID cases. Numerous parents voiced their support for the teachers and several members of the health care and science communities communicated concern over returning to school.
The self-celebratory tone of the board, as they spent 90 minutes honoring two of their departing members, stood in stark contrast to the 15 minutes they spent discussing the public commentary on filing the return to school waiver. Florence Wong, Burlingame school board trustee, compared our teachers to grocery store clerks in their duty to return to in-person instruction. Not only was this disparaging comment inappropriate, but the pretenses under which she provided this comment is based on flawed logic.
The tone of the board was at best condescending, but more often, disrespectful. The chasm between the board and administration and the teachers is appalling. We must support our teachers at this crucial time and ensure that everyone in our community who feels unsafe in returning to school is seen, heard and respected.
Karen McIntyre
Burlingame
