Editor,
The uncertainty behind the coronavirus has generated a lot of fear around the world and in our own city. As mixed messages continue to swirl, a simmering panic has brought out some of our worst tendencies — specifically our mistrust of those of Asian descent.
This comes at a terrible time for one of Redwood City Elementary School District’s most vulnerable public programs, our Mandarin immersion classes. Due to state funding regulations, our district is being forced to drastically restrict transfers from neighboring school districts. And while most of our schools and programs are not unduly affected by this change (as the district has agreed to grandfather current transfers), the Mandarin immersion program needs this pipeline of students to support its early stages as it grows into the sort of self-sustaining program that its parents, teachers and staff are committed to building.
The district’s Board of Trustees agreed that removing transfers would be a deathblow to the Mandarin immersion program, and we fear what message that would send our children in these troubling times. Discrimination and bias against the Asian community are increasing, both here and across the country. We want to show that our community supports this institution, which promotes inclusion and enables children of all backgrounds to learn Mandarin.
It’s our job as Redwood City residents to band together and make smart decisions that benefit us all. Let’s encourage the Redwood City trustees to demonstrate their support by grandfathering in current inter-district families and granting new transfers on a limited basis.
Matthew Dupree
Redwood City
