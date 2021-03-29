Editor,
Fry’s was my paradise. Each year, I would eagerly get up before dawn the day after Thanksgiving, wait in line for hours before I can get in, and wander through the aisles, gawking at discounted electronics.
The recent closing of Fry’s Electronics reminds us that it is not just mom-and-pop retailers that are struggling, but also giants like Fry’s, due to the pandemic and online shopping. Supporting local businesses, big and small, will be essential for a thriving community, as we recover from the pandemic.
James Zheng
Sunnyvale
