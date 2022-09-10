‘Tis the season and soon we will be marking the ballot for our preferred electoral candidates. For the position of Belmont mayor, I am casting my precious vote and support for Warren Lieberman. Lieberman has extensive experience and proven results serving the city of Belmont.
Over the past 20 years, Warren has had three successful terms as mayor, 17 years as a councilmember and served on Belmont’s finance commission. In all the above-mentioned forums, Warren has always displayed his ability and skills in using a collaborative effort for getting things accomplished. With cities like Belmont going to district council elections and those councilmembers most likely taking a parochial view of the world, Belmont needs a person that will take a citywide approach to all issues and ensure all Belmont residents are heard and respected and ensure there is a balanced approach to development, zoning, etc.
Over the years, I have contacted Warren Lieberman more times that I’m sure he preferred with my questions, concerns and suggestions. Warren always responded to me quickly, professionally and, whether we agreed or disagreed, he always showed me great respect and that he truly is a civic leader for all of Belmont residents.
I’m voting for Warren Liberman for Belmont mayor, and I ask my fellow Belmont residents to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.