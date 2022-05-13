Editor,
I’m a teacher living in Redwood City. I recently learned that James Coleman is running a measure to provide universal preschool and child care for all in South San Francisco, where he is currently a councilmember, while giving teachers living wages. That did it for me — I am voting for James Coleman for Assembly. In my experience, rarely do you actually see a candidate so serious about their platform that they decide to focus on getting it done. I know firsthand how hard it is for parents to find affordable child care, and the fact that any family is forced to pay thousands of dollars a month for preschool is absolutely unfair. Even if families can afford it, they face yearslong waitlists, so this just shows how tuned into the needs of families James really is. We need someone at the Assembly who will actually listen to the people and push for us.
Coleman is our youngest councilmember in the county and I also read on his website that he is going to hold PG&E accountable as a part of a climate action plan and he pointed out that it is his generation that will have to deal with the effects. I couldn’t agree more that we need more youth in our government — especially as the impact of climate change looms. I’m glad kids will have someone dedicated to their better future.
Vanessa Staton
Redwood City
