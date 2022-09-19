Editor,
Joe Goethals in his Sept. 12 “Greener Choices, Greener Codes” guest perspective was spot on. Climate change has been upon us for many years, and we have used up any grace period we might have had to dither while we decided what to do. All electric homes and other buildings are a known solution. I urge the San Mateo City Council to step way out ahead on this.
