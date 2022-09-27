Editor,
San Mateo has enjoyed great representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for more than a decade thanks to Carole Groom. I am supporting Charles Stone to succeed Supervisor Groom as our strong voice on the county board.
Belmont Councilmember Stone is an outstanding local and regional leader who will continue to advocate for our community.
Charles was a key leader in the formation of San Mateo Consolidated Fire serving the cities of San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont. His vision for the future will serve our daughters and the next generation very well. Our safety is his priority.
On the regional level, Councilmember Stone has improved transit service as a member of both the SamTrans and Caltrain boards, supporting major service improvements and the critical electrification of Caltrain.
I enthusiastically encourage all District 2 residents to vote for Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor. The future of our county depends on strong leadership. Join me in voting for Charles Stone, for a bright, healthy and safe future for San Mateo.
Joe Goethals
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the San Mateo City Council.
