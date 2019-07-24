Editor.
Just saw the documentary about “IT Invasion of SF.” I was wondering — as San Francisco creates all those thousands of new jobs in their town, what are they doing to house all the resulting new employees? They could create multiple blocks of five-story condos and apartments in the Tenderloin, south of Golden Gate Park and around San Francisco State by removing old row houses. Or do they not want to change the character of their neighborhoods but instead want to bully us in San Mateo County to create the housing. For me, those who approve the jobs should supply the housing.
Lois Hallen
Burlingame
