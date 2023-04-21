As a resident of Loma Mar with over 15 years of experience in working directly with low-income communities of color in the San Francisco Bay Area, I find Supervisor Mueller’s opposition to the San Mateo County ordinance to restrict cooperation with ICE to be a calculated move that prioritizes his political career over the true welfare and advancing racial justice issue for our (im)migrant communities.
Semantics matter in politics. He has a responsibility to thoughtfully choose the words he uses as a white man in the position of power, especially when they can have real impact on vulnerable communities of color in our county.
His reasoning for voting against this ordinance is reminiscent of Trump’s hateful and racist rhetorics describing Mexicans as rapists, murderers and drug dealers. Mueller claims that he voted against it because he is worried about “violent felonies such as murder, rape or child molestation” harming our county. Those words play straight into racist stereotypes that fuel anti-immigrant sentiment and they make immigrants and their allies cringe.
Donald Trump said sanctuary cities protect criminals and increase crime. That has been utterly debunked. Crime, including felony charges, is statistically significantly lower in sanctuary counties compared to non-sanctuary counties. Furthermore, the ordinance contains limited exceptions for criminal investigations and the San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus supports it.
Supervisor Mueller fails to address the deeply ingrained culture of xenophobia and racism within ICE as a law enforcement institution. Supervisor Mueller must answer for his sole “no” vote on this and his shameful language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.