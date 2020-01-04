Editor,

As a former history teacher, I am amazed at the knowledge and wisdom in politics from Student News columnist Josette Thornhill. I am not sure if you had help with your article about “UK conservatism and American parallels” (Daily Journal, Dec. 28 edition); however, it was a realistic review of current events and the current political climate. I have studied history for least 60 years and find your article to be one of the best that I have seen.

Raymond DeMattei

San Carlos

