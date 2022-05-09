Editor,
Correct Mr. Scafani, I know nothing of your beliefs, only your letters of 4/23-4/24 and 4/30-5/1. Although your opinion of President Biden when you point out perfectly normal human gestures and behavior, painting them as confusion and a “presidential charade” seems like biased insensitivity to human foibles we all share.
The leader of the free world is highly involved with NATO allies assisting a free country currently brutalized in a completely unjust attack, experiencing the killing of thousands of civilians, women, children and babies, but Biden is still supposed to be highly aware and on cue of where he's supposed to be at an Easter Egg Roll? Seriously? Give me a break.
Big deal, the Easter Bunny told the president it was time to join the kids to start the event. The bunny was not “running interference for Biden.”
If you were conducting an egg roll in your neighborhood and busy talking to neighbors, perhaps the Easter Bunny would have to prompt you too.
Just my “observations” of misconstruing facts to fit a narrative that it seems you, and yes, right wing conservative media outlets propagandize to diminish the president by describing normal human behavior and imperfections as confusion to imply possible dementia.
Trust me, nobody that has a loved one in their family that truly did experience age related confusion, or potential dementia would appreciate your “strictly unbiased observations.”
FYI, that same 6-foot tall bunny had previously been seen hanging out with former President Trump too.
