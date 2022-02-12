Editor,
I read the California high-speed rail project is increasing in cost again by an additional $5 billion. This project is a boondoggle on steroids. Voters were given promises and commitments for a completed project that would cost a tiny fraction of the current costs and this sad story is decades away from being completed if ever. Gov. Newsom and or California Attorney General Bonta should step in now and stop this obscene waste of taxpayers’ money.
David Altscher
Belmont
